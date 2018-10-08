Want to rent a dress that walked the red carpet at the MTV or Emmy Awards? You’ll get your chance this month when designer Peter Dundas partners with luxury online rental retailer Armarium for the latest iteration of his traveling flagship series during a two-week stint in Dallas.

The Norwegian designer, whose résumé includes Emanuel Ungaro, Emilio Pucci and Roberto Cavalli, will open a pop-up with Armarium at Highland Park Village beginning today and running until Oct. 21 where customers can shop not only his fall collection, but also a selection of one-of-a-kind archival pieces that have never been shown before. Dundas’ fall D4 collection, which pays homage to the Seventies jet-set woman, will be available for sale while the archival pieces will be offered as rentals.

Dundas said working with Armarium speaks to his strive for sustainability, something that is often missing when working with celebrities who wear things only once. But by bringing the pieces to the rental market, it allows them to have a new life. “It just feels right,” he said.

Dundas wouldn’t disclose which celebrity dresses he’d be bringing to Dallas, but said some were definitely worn by public figures. “There will be MTV Awards dresses, Vanity Fair party dresses and there might just be a couple of Emmy dresses as well,” he said.

Dundas has never been to Dallas so Armarium’s ability to find the right space at the upscale mall for his traveling flagship concept was a “wonderful added bonus. It’s a great way to get to know clients a little bit better and connect more closely to my girls,” he said. “I think Dallas is a city with a very interesting portfolio of women who love fashion and will really connect with the high-glamour style so signature to my collections, which is why we chose Dallas as the next city to open in.”

Trisha Gregory, chief executive officer and cofounder of Armarium, said: “Our bought/borrowed approach to fashion will allow new and established clients in the Dallas area to experiment and discover not only the Armarium platform, but also their own style.” She added that the retail location will be next to Cartier in a vacant space that formerly housed Giuseppe Zanotti. “We’ve curated an exciting assortment that will be available for rental for the first time,” she said.

Dundas and Armarium’s fashion director, Micaela Erlanger, will host a dinner for local society members and press tonight followed by a breakfast and styling experience for VIP customers and influencers on Tuesday.

In addition to Dallas, Dundas has opened traveling flagships in Los Angeles, Myknonos and SoHo in New York in the past year. He said he will continue to pop up in other places and “has eyes on Europe as well, although it’s a little early to say where.”

As for Armarium, which has yet to find a permanent location but hosted over 35 pop-ups in the U.S. and internationally, Gregory said she will be turning her attention next to L.A. during awards season and then to Europe for spring 2019.