On Friday, Peter Dundas is releasing a loungewear capsule collection to benefit Childhood USA, a charitable United Nations-accredited organization founded by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden whose mission is to end the abuse, violence and exploitation against children.

“As Peter is Norwegian we were honored to be asked by Childhood USA, founded by fellow Scandinavian Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, to participate and as we are both American by citizenship it was a perfect combination,” said Evangelo Bousis, cofounder and image director of Dundas.

“It was a perfect fit, wasn’t it? We’re very excited to be a part of it,” Dundas, the cofounder and creative director of the eponymous label chimed in over the phone. “The children are a clear sign of the future so making sure they’re OK matters a lot.”

The capsule collection includes 100 percent silk loungewear classics — a kimono robe, slipdress, pajama set and eye mask — featuring a nautical rope print. A portion of proceeds from each sale will be donated to Childhood USA, and will also support the brand’s community outreach and charitable key initiatives planned. The capsule, shot on Swedish supermodel Caroline Winberg, retails from $475 to $700 and is available on Dundas’ e-commerce website.