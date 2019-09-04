Peter Lindbergh’s career spanned more than three decades, in which the legendary photographer produced some of the most iconic and highly regarded fashion photography of the 20th century.
Lindbergh, who died Tuesday at the age of 74, was known for his work with supermodels of the late Eighties and early Nineties, including the likes of Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, among others. His photography style leaned toward natural, candid images often shot in black and white.
Lindbergh worked with designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and David Yurman, among others, and photographed the Pirelli calendar three times in 1996, 2002 and 2017. One of his last projects was working with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to photograph the cover of the September issue of British Vogue, which Markle guest edited.
Lindbergh was well-respected and admired among many of the supermodels he photographed, including Turlington, Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, who have all paid tribute to the photographer on their Instagram accounts.
When @therealpeterlindbergh shoots, it’s about the women. It’s not about the hair, makeup, or styling, really. He had a way of turning your imperfections into something unique and beautiful… and his images will always be timeless. you will be so missed Peter. I’m honored to have known you and worked with you ❤️
How could I know when I posted this image a few days ago that @therealpeterlindbergh would be gone? I am still in a state of shock after waking up to the news about an old friend and collaborator. I haven’t stayed in close touch with Peter over the years but I think of him daily as there are endless images of our work together over the last 30 plus years. I remember the first shoot in Deauville for @britishvogue as well as the last for the same magazine just a few months ago in NYC. The photos are timeless and yet they evoke a time when film was the most important medium and would reveal surprises over time. Peter was kind and always smiling. He was proud of his work but even more proud of his family. That’s what he spoke of when we were last together. I am sorry for our loss today. And, grateful for the times and laughs we shared….
