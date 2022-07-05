×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Rousteing Brought 200 Sketches to Jean Paul Gaultier

Men's

Why American Men’s Designers Prefer Paris to New York

Fashion

Dior Couture Fall 2022

Peter Marino Talks Money at Chanel

The architect was signing copies of his latest book, "The Architecture of Chanel," at the brand's watches and jewelry store on Place Vendôme.

Peter Marino
Peter Marino Manolo Yllera/Courtesy Photo

DESIGN TO BUDGET: What’s the difference between designing a building and designing a book? Budget, says Peter Marino.

“A book is a lot of fun, you don’t have the budget or time restrictions, it comes out whenever you want and you just do it,” said the American architect, who was signing copies of his latest tome, “The Architecture of Chanel,” at the brand’s recently reopened watches and jewelry store on Place Vendôme. “Buildings have time, and budget.”

Clients, friends of the house, and even three lapdogs in a gilded shopping basket, queued to get their copies signed in the second-floor salon overlooking the square and its famous column – just opposite the Ritz, where Gabrielle Chanel had a permanent suite.

The new flagship, which opened in May, is Marino’s latest project for Chanel, and its watches and jewelry division’s most lavish yet. One wall features a permanent display of the 55.55-diamond necklace, the not-for-sale design commemorating the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5 perfume, while the staircase is adorned with gilded bronze and rock crystal panels by Chanel-owned silversmith Goossens.

Related Galleries

“It’s not bad, it’s amazing what I do with a $10,000 budget,” Marino joked.

 

Grand Salon Chanel - Nicolas de Staël
Inside Chanel’s watches and jewelry flagship on Place Vendôme, where a Nicolas de Staël painting dominates the Grand Salon Olivier Saillant/Courtesy of Chanel

“We’ve never pushed a design so far,” said Frédéric Grangié, president of watches and jewelry at Chanel, pointing out the black metal panels adorning a wall in the space, each of which took 10 days to polish and finish to resemble paintings by Pierre Soulages, just one example of the attention-to-detail that went into the boutique.

Even getting the gigantic 1950 painting by Nicolas de Staël that dominates the room inside the building was a feat in itself. “We had to bring it through the window with a crane,” said Grangié, whose office is just upstairs from the boutique.

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Unveils Renovated Place Vendôme Watches and Jewelry Flagship

Hundreds of Chanel Projects In, Peter Marino Still Isn’t Tired of Black and White

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Hot Summer Bags

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Peter Marino Talks Budgets at Chanel

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad