Peter Millar fans can now tool around on the brand’s custom designed beach cruisers the next time they visit Kiawah Island in South Carolina — and help support the island’s community of sea turtles at the same time.

The men’s lifestyle brand has partnered with Timbers Kiawah — Ocean Club & Residences, a new development on the island, to create a limited-edition bicycle available to all residents of the oceanfront community as well as to the general public. The Peter Millar bikes feature a custom design that incorporates myriad brightly colored sea turtles.

All proceeds from the sale of the bikes will be donated to the Town of Kiawah’s Turtle Patrol program, which works to protect the island’s threatened loggerhead sea turtles.

“We wanted the turtle print to evoke a true seaside feeling and be a reflection on a gentleman’s leisure time,” said Scott Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer of Peter Millar. “We’re excited to finally see our new print come to life and for such a good cause.”

Bike culture is a key part of the lifestyle on Kiawah Island, and Timbers Kiawah offers exclusive access to the 30 miles of bike paths and hard-packed sand on the 10-mile beach.

“Opening a new resort on the beach, we were hyper-aware and conscientious of how development could impact sea turtles, and we wanted to ensure the safety of these endangered creatures and their future,” said Chris Burden, managing director of development of Timbers Resorts. “Partnering with Peter Millar to design a turtle-patterned bike was a great way for us create awareness to protecting wildlife in Kiawah Island.”

The cruisers will be sold for $1,200.