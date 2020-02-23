THE BATTLE INTENSIFIES: Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon wasted no time in responding to Sunday’s searing front-page article in The New York Times, “Ultra Wealthy Neighbors, A Feud and a Rape Case.”

The lengthy investigative article chronicled the 15-year litigious and costly battle between Bacon, 63, and Peter Nygård, 78, founder of the moderate-priced sportswear label Nygård. The billionaires have neighboring waterfront properties in the Bahamas’ affluent Lyford Cay. The “epic battle” between the two adversaries has reportedly led to “tens of millions” and the filing of 25 lawsuits in five jurisdictions.

Earlier this month 10 women, whose names have not been revealed, filed a lawsuit against Nygård alleging rape, sex trafficking and sexual assault. Some of the victims, including a few who were minors at the time, alleged they were plied with alcohol, and in some case pills by Nygård, before being raped or sodomized at “pamper” parties held at Nygård’s Mayan-inspired estate in the Bahamas. Some of the alleged victims claimed they were enticed by the prospect of modeling contracts.

Some of the New York attorneys representing those “Jane Does” claimed earlier this week that “dozens” of other victims came forward as a result of that legal action.

Sunday’s Times article reported that lawyers and investigators funded in part by Bacon offered Nygård associates such incentives as a year’s rent in a gated community and Cartier jewelry to build an abuse case against Nygård. Nygård, in turn, allegedly used his wealth to intimidate critics and to buy allies, according to The Times. He was said to have had employees sign confidentiality agreements and allegedly sued those he suspected of talking.

In what appeared to be a preemptive strike, Bacon’s team issued a statement Saturday night in response to the article: “I admire the women who had the courage to share their stories with The New York Times. I was not looking for this fight, but once I heard repeated credible reports from disgusted whistleblowers that Mr. Nygård was abusing young, vulnerable women, I could not ignore the disturbing information. I sought to help and empower them with appropriate law enforcement authorities. That is where this matter belongs.”

A spokesman for Nygård acknowledged requests for comment Sunday and indicated one would be sent later in the day.

The Times reported that Bacon and his older brother Zack hired “a small army of lawyers and investigators including veterans of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Scotland Yard. They allegedly persuaded some of Nygård’s former allies to provide evidence for a defamation lawsuit in 2015. Two alleged informants Livingston ‘Toggie’ Bullard and Wisler ‘Bobo’ Davilma were reportedly paid $1.5 million primarily for secret recordings of meetings with Nygård.”

The numerous accounts of mudslinging and court fights reported Sunday included rallies against Bacon for allegedly being a member of the Ku Klux Klan that were reportedly organized by Nygård.