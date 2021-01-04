While U.S. officials are working to extradite Peter Nygård on charges of sexual assault and racketeering from Canada, attorneys for the imprisoned apparel magnate filed a bail application on New Year’s Eve.

As of Monday afternoon, a bail hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. Nygård is expected to attend via video, but he is not expected to physically be in the courtroom, according to a spokeswoman for the Manitoba Courts.

The bail application is currently before a judge. This week’s scheduled court date may result in an adjournment to a different date in order to set the time required to hear the merits of the application, the spokeswoman said.

Dozens of women have accused Nygård of rape, sexual misconduct and assault, including some incidents that they claim occurred while they were minors. Those alleged criminal incidents were said to have happened in the U.S., the Bahamas and Canada. The allegations span more than 25 years.

The 79-year-old Nygård was arrested last month and remains in custody in a Winnipeg jail. U.S. officials from the office of the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, the New York field offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York City Police Department have been involved in the case. The self-made millionaire is facing a nine-count indictment. The numerous allegations include that some of his victims claimed to have had their passports taken away from them.

Jay Prober, an attorney for Nygård, did not respond immediately Monday afternoon to a request for comment.

Whether or not the Helsinki-born Nygård will be released on bail will be settled in court. Following Nygård’s arrest last month a Canadian prosecutor said that he is “a substantial flight risk” with control over “significant assets.”

In the fall of 2019, Nygård was sentenced in Bahamas Supreme Court to 90-days imprisonment and a $150,000 fine for contempt of court following a legal dispute that involved, among other things, an environmental group’s stolen e-mails.