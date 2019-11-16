COURT UPDATE: Self-made apparel executive Peter Nygard was sentenced in Bahamas Supreme Court Friday to a 90-day imprisonment and $150,000 penalty for contempt of court.

The Canadian Nygard was not in court Friday when Justice Ruth Bowe-Danville handed down the sentence. Per her ruling, the Finnish-born entrepreneur has seven days to turn himself in to Bahamian police officials or to pay the fine. Should Nygard fail to do either, he will face an additional 30 days in prison and he will be fined $5,000 for each additional day that the $150,000 is not paid.

This latest court development is one of numerous legal battles for Nygard, who has various lawsuits and counter suits underway in the Bahamas, the U.S. and Canada. A representative for Nygard did not respond to a request for comment Saturday regarding Friday’s ruling.

The contempt of court case stemmed from the theft of e-mails from Save the Bays, an advocacy group that has the support of several of Nygard’s tony neighbors in Lyford Cay in the Bahamas. The aforementioned Save the Bays’ e-mails appeared in an affidavit backed by Keod Smith, a lawyer working on behalf of Nygard.

Save the Bays’ attorney Fred Smith did not respond immediately for a request for comment Saturday.

For years the group has lobbied against Nygard in the name of environmentalism to protect Clifton Bay. Nygard’s Mayan-inspired waterfront estate has been a source of great consternation between the apparel magnate and his affluent neighbors, including hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon. Representatives for Nygard have disputed claims that he drastically enlarged his property by illegal dredging.

As part of Bowe-Darville’s ruling, Nygard is to provide a full-written apology to the court giving ”full and verifiable reasons for his non-appearance in court.” He is also requested to give a written undertaking to the court to discontinue the use of the e-mails, the subject of a February 2019 injunction in New York proceedings.