Five days after filing a rape and sex-trafficking class-action lawsuit on behalf of 10 unidentified women against apparel executive Peter Nygård, two New York attorneys claim that “dozens” of alleged victims “have come forward with additional evidence relating to alleged rape and sexual abuse.”

In a joint statement issued Tuesday, Greg Gutzler of DiCello Levitt Gutzler and Lisa Haba of the Haba Law Firm claimed that 100 witnesses have since come forward. They are two of the four lawyers who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the 10 women last week.

Gutzler’s and Haba’s statement said, “The brave women who have stepped forward thus far made the choice to hold Nygård responsible for his actions, regardless of his attempts to intimidate them into silence. While the allegations against Nygård are difficult to read, it is important that we put them in the public domain so that the abuse can stop and he can no longer hide or run from his actions. The allegations in the complaint are accurate, verified and corroborated, following years of independent investigation. The table below, coming directly from the lawsuit, details the specific allegations of 10 women — several of them minors at the time of the incidents — against Nygård.”

A spokesman for Nygård did not respond immediately to two requests for comment Tuesday.

A spokesman for Gutzler and Haba said via e-mail Tuesday that the attorneys “cannot confirm that at this point” there will be further filings. “The investigation is ongoing with respect to the new alleged victims,” he said.

The initial 99-page complaint, which was filed Feb. 13 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claimed that Nygård used “interstate and foreign commerce, recruited, lured and enticed young, impressionable and often impoverished children and women, with cash payments and false promises of lucrative modeling opportunities to assault, rape and sodomize them. This is a civil class action for damages under the United States Federal sex-trafficking statute arising from Nygård’s rape and sexual assault of plaintiffs.”

Nygård is founder and chairman of his namesake company. Nygård International Partnership and Nygård Holdings Ltd. are listed as the defendants. The suit claims they were “instrumental in knowingly aiding, abetting, facilitating and participating in defendants’ decades-long sex-trafficking scheme.”

In addition, they allegedly did so “knowing, or in reckless disregard of the fact that Nygård would use means of force, fraud, and/or coercion, or knowing that the person had not attained the age of 18 years, to force vulnerable children and women to engage in commercial sex acts in violation of the Trafficking Victim Protection Act.” according to last week’s filing.

Tuesday’s six-page statement highlights such allegations from the complaint as Nygard giving a 14-year-old several glasses of wine and three pills before raping her, and later insisting she take $5,000 in $100 bills. The 10 unidentified women were between the ages of 14 and 43 when the alleged instances happened. Several of the scenarios highlighted in the complaint and reissued in Tuesday’s statement revolved around “pamper” parties at Nygård’s Mayan-inspired property in the Bahamas called Nygård Cay. The complaint claimed that guests at such events were required to provide personal contact information and photographs to ComCor employees, who amassed a data base that was used for future events.

One of the Jane Does, who was said to have been a key employee at Nygård Cay from 2014 to 2018, was allegedly sexually battered and after Nygård allegedly demanded that she have sex with him regularly to keep her job, she was allegedly fired for not complying with his demands.

Nygård allegedly “used fraud and deceit to knowingly lure and entice children and women” to his Nygård Cay property in the Bahamas “under the false pretense of attending ‘pamper’ parties and promising, among other things, interviews for lucrative modeling opportunities when, in fact, he had no intention of fulfilling his empty promises,” the complaint filed last week alleged.

In what appears to be an open call, Gutzler and Haba wrote in their ] statement Tuesday, “The #MeToo movement has been built and sustained by women who decided they could no longer remain silent, even in the face of pressure from wealthy and powerful men like Nygård, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Sadly, we understand from our exhaustive investigation that there may be hundreds of additional Nygård victims yet to come forward. While we cannot force anyone to do so, we want these women to know that they are stronger, and their voice is more powerful, than the man who inflicted this horrible alleged abuse. Peter Nygård’s reign of terror has come to an end and we are committed to ensuring that he is brought to justice.”

The lawyers provided a link to the firm’s web site and its phone numbers for those who have allegedly been sexually abused by Nygård. “All information that you provide will be held in the strictest of confidence.”