PETIT BOTTER: In the countdown to their debut collection for Nina Ricci during Paris Fashion Week, Botter’s Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh have unveiled their soon-to-launch adult ready-to-wear capsule for Petit Bateau — part of their lot as the winners of the fashion section of the 2018 Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories.

The design duo were invited to reinvent the brand’s signature pieces while respecting its traditional savoir faire, following in the footsteps of past Hyères festival winners including Satu Maaranen, Wataru Tominaga and Vanessa Schindler.

Botter and Herrebrugh are based in Antwerp, but grew up in the island of Curaçao and the Dominican Republic, respectively, with Caribbean style and ocean pollution among key themes in their work. Here, the latter surfaced in stripes made from scans of plastic bags recovered on beaches or streets forming wavy lines on a twist on the marinière.

Other highlights in the women’s and unisex line include a yellow raincoat with a transparent extension splashed with bold hand-painted florals, with Petit Botter stamped on some of the other looks.

The collection will hit a selection of stores and the Petit Bateau e-commerce site in France and internationally on April 24. It will also be on sale at the Villa Noailles in late April during the next edition of the festival.