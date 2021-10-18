×
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Sustainability

Chloé Attains B Corp Certification

Peuterey Unveils Sustainable Capsule by Paolo Stella

The see now, buy now capsule, unveiled with a dinner event in Milan, includes a puffer, a scarf and slippers all crafted from regenerated nylon.

Looks from Peuterey's "One Night Stand"
Looks from Peuterey's "One Night Stand" capsule by Paolo Stella. Courtesy of Peuterey

SURVIVAL KIT: Outerwear company Peuterey has collaborated with Italian social media star, actor and author Paolo Stella on a genderless capsule collection, presented at a dinner hosted Thursday night at Milan’s striking 19th-century Palazzina Appiani in the heart of the Sempione Park.

Named “One Night Stand” and conceived by Stella as a kit for sleepovers, the capsule includes a pillow with straps that can be carried as a backpack containing a puffer jacket, as well as matching slippers and a coordinated scarf. All the items are crafted from regenerated nylon and are padded by recycled down feathers.

The reversible jacket has a genderless robe-like silhouette and features one face enriched with an embossed motif. The kit is available in a color palette that includes yellow, pink, black and olive green.

Peuterey "One Night Stand" capsule by Paolo Stella
Looks from Peuterey’s “One Night Stand” capsule by Paolo Stella. Courtesy of Peuterey

“I’m very proud of this capsule developed with Peuterey since it gave me the chance to contribute to a project meeting the needs of the contemporary lifestyle,” said Stella. “In order to fully express ourselves, we are learning to break the established schemes, when it comes to genders, but also when it comes to choosing where and how we want to live: One Night Stand for me is a celebration of contemporary nomadism.”

The limited-edition collection is available at Peuterey online stores and at a selection of multibrand boutiques.

