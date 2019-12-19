One YouTuber’s yearly earnings are enough to grant him early retirement.

YouTuber and gamer PewDiePie, née Felix Kjellberg, made more than $70 million in 2019, according to a new report from OnBuy.com. The online marketplace estimated that that sum came from advertisements and merchandise alone. According to the report, PewDiePie made the most in September, when he raked in $9,148,005.50 from ads and merch. His slowest month was November, when he reportedly earned $3,878,603.

When reached, a representative for PewDiePie declined to comment.

In the report, OnBuy stated it estimated PewDiePie’s earnings using a tool created by Sellfy that calculated the minimum and maximum monthly revenue the YouTuber could make through ads and merch.

PewDiePie, 30, counts 102 million YouTube subscribers. His September earnings were driven in large part by Minecraft content on his channel, according to OnBuy.

August was PewDiePie’s second-most successful month, according to the report, coinciding with his marriage to longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisogning.

