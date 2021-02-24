Shhh, don’t tell Moderna.

Pfizer has been at the forefront of the news for months as the first pharmaceutical company to have its co-produced COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the U.S. And now, the National Father’s Day Committee is showing its appreciation by naming Dr. Albert Bourla, chief executive officer, a 2021 Father of the Year.

Bourla, a 25-plus-year veteran of Pfizer, who is a doctor of veterinary medicine and holds a Ph.D. in biotechnology of reproduction from the veterinary school of Aristotle University, agreed to accept the honor on behalf of all Pfizer employees.

“During this extremely challenging year for families globally, we are privileged to have the opportunity to celebrate employees at Pfizer, who have made such crucial contributions to science and medicine during the pandemic,” said Dan Orwig, president and CEO of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council. “Their efforts have resulted in a safe and effective vaccine that is now giving us all hope that this worldwide crisis will soon be managed. We’re honored to have Dr. Bourla accept this award on their behalf, and we respect and admire the determination and leadership he has shown over his career, especially throughout the pandemic.”

The 79th annual Father of the Year event will be presented virtually on June 17 at 7 p.m. It will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. programs and advocacy.