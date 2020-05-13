Count PGA as the latest trade show to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday afternoon, the organization said it will forego the PGA Fashion & Demo Experience, scheduled for Aug. 18 and 19 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, and will instead “facilitate business connections through a series of digital programs” starting in June and continuing throughout the year. Plans for its larger PGA Merchandise Show, slated for Jan. 26 to 29, 2021 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, are still on track, the PGA said.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of the golf community at PGA Show events. We are simultaneously steadfast in our dedication to help support the golf industry right now,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions event vice president Marc Simon. “In partnership with the PGA of America, we will introduce details soon regarding a number of virtual and digital options to help connect and reengage the golf industry, and support PGA Professionals, attendees, exhibitors and associations.”

“We are thankful to the PGA of America and industry partners for providing key insights and guidance, as well as to the Southwest PGA Section and the Venetian for their ongoing support,” he continued. “These important partnerships, combined with the global capabilities of Reed Exhibitions worldwide, are vital in our work to offer innovative solutions that will help strengthen relationships and jump-start the business of golf. Together, we will evolve and have the opportunity to emerge stronger and better connected than ever.”

Reed Exhibitions, which bought an equity stake in the PGA’s trade shows in 1998, also said it would make a contribution of an undisclosed amount, to the Golf Emergency Relief Fund, which was set up to provide short-term assistance to workers in the golf industry who are facing financial challenges.

“While we certainly wish we could stage this year’s PGA Fashion and Demo Experience, the health and well-being of everyone involved is our highest priority,” said PGA president Suzy Whaley. “Situations like these spark innovation and new solutions, and we’re excited to partner with Reed Exhibitions to present creative strategies for the golf industry. We value their global business resources and are working together to develop new opportunities for our PGA Professionals, industry buyers and exhibitors to interact and prepare for the industry’s rapid changes.”

For the past several years, the PGA has held a show during the MAGIC Marketplace in August in Las Vegas, drawing on the energy and breadth of the fashion community who travel to town for Project, Liberty Fairs, WWDMAGIC and the other shows. At this time, Informa, MAGIC’s parent company, is still planning to move ahead with its August edition, slated for the 17th through the 19th. The group has already canceled or postponed its July and earlier August shows originally planned for New York City.