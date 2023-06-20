PH5 to Host New York City Pop-up Store 

PH5 is looking to connect with its New York customer base with its first retail activation.

The knitwear brand designed by Zoe Champion and Wei Lin is opening its first New York City pop-up store at 168 Ludlow Street. The store will be open starting Wednesday through June 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up is meant to celebrate the five-year anniversary of PH5’s bestselling “wavy dress” — a knitted, asymmetrical dress the brand offers in virtually every color. According to the designers, New York City is also their biggest direct-to-consumer market, so they wanted to host the pop-up to connect with their customers.

“It’s the five-year anniversary of the wavy, so we’re really pushing the wavy,” Champion said. “[The pop-up] is our first selling activation that we’ve done in New York, so it’s going to be really nice to meet our customers and the people that have supported us in New York for so long.”

The New York pop-up follows similar retail activations PH5 hosted in Shanghai and Dubai in recent years. The store will highlight the brand’s wavy dress by offering the style in a large assortment of colors. Customers can also shop from the brand’s recently launched pre-fall collection, the first PH5 has produced in its nine years since launching. There will also be select summer pieces.

PH5 is also offering two promotions at the pop-up. On Friday, the brand is hosting a “Show Us Your Love” initiative where it is offering customers who can show they own any PH5 item a one-time 20 percent off discount in store.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, the brand is holding its first sample sale with styles from previous seasons that will be 50 percent or more off.