Pharrell’s Joopiter Platform to Auction High Jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz

Pharrell Williams is not taking a break from his personal projects as he begins work as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director.

The multihyphenate is holding the first high jewelry-specific auction for his Joopiter platform this month in partnership with Lorraine Schwartz.

The auction, “A Journey Through Gems,” will include vintage and new designs by Schwartz as well as select, rare loose stones.

Schwartz said of the auction in a statement: “I was lucky enough to meet Pharrell over 20 years ago, and we’ve built an incredible friendship through a mutual appreciation for the most exquisite and unique gems in the world.

“To me, ‘A Journey Through Gems’ is not only a curation of the finest bespoke high jewelry available now, but also the story of our journey and relationship as told through gems. I am excited to partner with Joopiter for this once-in-a-lifetime sale, bringing access to these gems and their provenance to a global audience.”

Lots include a 50-carat D flawless heart-shaped diamond and a diamond and Colombian emerald bib necklace with matching earrings. Select items were designed in collaboration with Williams over the years, like a 26-carat Asscher-cut yellow diamond ring.

Further information about the full run of lots and estimated prices will be released in the coming weeks.

Bidding begins on March 17 on the Joopiter website, and will remain open until March 28. A private preview is scheduled to take place in late March in Hong Kong, timed to coincide with Art Basel there. It will represent Joopiter’s first event outside of the U.S.

This is Joopiter’s second auction and follows November’s “Son of a Pharoah” auction, which took in $5.25 million in sales.