×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: July 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Big Stones, Poetic Gestures and a Dash of Fun for Paris’ Jewelry Houses

Eye

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s First Wife — Businesswoman, Designer, Style Setter

Sustainability

Fashion Continues Unbridled ‘Lip Service’ to Sustainability, Per Fashion Revolution’s Latest Index

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada for Calvin Harris’ Colorful ‘Stay With Me’ Music Video

The musician and record producer sings and dances alongside Halsey and Justin Timberlake for the song.

Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin
Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris' "Stay With Me" music video. COURTESY OF CONOR MCDONNELL

Pharrell Williams has looked to Prada for his latest music video appearance.

On Friday, Calvin Harris’ anticipated new single “Stay With Me” was released, along with an accompanying music video that features all of its singers, including Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Halsey, singing and dancing against a kaleidoscopic backdrop of colorful hues and boogie-themed settings inspired by Southern California.

For his first appearance, Pharrell wore a neon orange athleisure look by Prada that featured a hoodie with three-quarter-length sleeves and zipper with the Italian house’s logo emblazoned on one side with matching pants, paired with black sneakers from his own Humanrace line.

Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris' 'Stay With Me' music video
Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris’ “Stay With Me” music video. COURTESY OF CONOR MCDONNELL

The award-winning musician accessorized the look by stacking up his gold bracelets on his right wrist and a gold watch to match on his left. He wore small pearl-encrusted black sunglasses to top it off.

Later on in the music video, Pharrell, Timberlake and Halsey are seen walking on an idyllic street in Los Angeles bordered with palm trees for the sunset before each of them gets into a respective classic white Rolls-Royce with chauffeurs.

Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris' 'Stay With Me' music video
Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris’ “Stay With Me” music video. COURTESY OF CONOR MCDONNELL

For the scene, Pharrell changed into a similar sporty look by Prada, which included a green button-down and matching pants with the same pair of pearl-encrusted mini sunglasses.

“Stay With Me” is Calvin Harris’ third single from his upcoming sixth studio album called “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” which is set to release on Aug. 5.

The first single, “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, was released on May 27, while its second, “New Money,” which featured 21 Savage, dropped on July 1.

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Hot Summer Bags

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad