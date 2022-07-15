Pharrell Gets Decked Out in Prada for Calvin Harris’ Colorful ‘Stay With Me’ Music Video

Pharrell Williams has looked to Prada for his latest music video appearance.

On Friday, Calvin Harris’ anticipated new single “Stay With Me” was released, along with an accompanying music video that features all of its singers, including Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Halsey, singing and dancing against a kaleidoscopic backdrop of colorful hues and boogie-themed settings inspired by Southern California.

For his first appearance, Pharrell wore a neon orange athleisure look by Prada that featured a hoodie with three-quarter-length sleeves and zipper with the Italian house’s logo emblazoned on one side with matching pants, paired with black sneakers from his own Humanrace line.

Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris’ “Stay With Me” music video. COURTESY OF CONOR MCDONNELL

The award-winning musician accessorized the look by stacking up his gold bracelets on his right wrist and a gold watch to match on his left. He wore small pearl-encrusted black sunglasses to top it off.

Later on in the music video, Pharrell, Timberlake and Halsey are seen walking on an idyllic street in Los Angeles bordered with palm trees for the sunset before each of them gets into a respective classic white Rolls-Royce with chauffeurs.

Pharrell Williams in Prada for Calvin Harris’ “Stay With Me” music video. COURTESY OF CONOR MCDONNELL

For the scene, Pharrell changed into a similar sporty look by Prada, which included a green button-down and matching pants with the same pair of pearl-encrusted mini sunglasses.

“Stay With Me” is Calvin Harris’ third single from his upcoming sixth studio album called “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” which is set to release on Aug. 5.

The first single, “Potion,” featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, was released on May 27, while its second, “New Money,” which featured 21 Savage, dropped on July 1.