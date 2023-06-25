Pharrell, Vernon, Tyga Enjoy Golden Hour at Kenzo Show

Was there a red hat dress code at the Kenzo show in Paris on Friday night? You’d be forgiven for thinking that, given that Offset, Lil Tjay, Winnie Harlow, Kyle Kuzma and Evan Mock all turned up wearing some form of crimson headgear.

There was even a touch of the color on Noah Cyrus’ hand-knit version, courtesy of her new beau, a German designer for now only known to the public as “Pinkus,” who sported a cream crochet balaclava of his own making.

But if you’d left your own outfit topper at home, worry not.

With golden hour lighting up the scene on the Seine and the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, most were busy taking in a view that impressed even Tyga, whose recently dropped clip “Platinum,” with fellow rapper YG, had some classic San Francisco sights.

“This is great. You’ve got the Eiffel Tower there, you got a lot of good people. Paris is always a good city and we’re on the water – can’t beat that,” said the “Rack City” rapper. “Nigo, he does it right [at] Kenzo.”

With a new track dropping on July 14, or as the locals know it, Bastille Day, fellow musical artist Lil Tjay was “trying to feel at home” with a red beret. Although he’d been to Paris before, he considered this his “first and best time in Paris right now – erase the last one!”

But for scores of fans, the only sight they wanted was Vernon. The 25-year-old rapper and K-pop star, part of 13-member South Korean boy band Seventeen, was named the brand’s global ambassador on Thursday and arrived at the show amid a brouhaha where only his name could be heard.

After having crossed one bridge with a bang this week, Pharrell Williams arrived with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket to take his seat on the one chosen by the Kenzo artistic director.

The “Happy” star, who made his debut as menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday, had been spotted wearing Kenzo shirts during a week chockablock with events he masterminded – to the point that one editor quipped that the city might as well call itself “Pharris.”