Thursday's Digital Daily: July 27, 2023

Pharrell Williams Creates Custom Louis Vuitton Looks for Detroit Leg of Beyoncé’s World Tour

The singer wore a bodysuit featuring the French luxury brand’s signature Damier check rendered in crystals.

A sketch of custom Louis Vuitton looks by men's creative director Pharrell Williams for the Detroit concert of Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour."
A sketch of custom Louis Vuitton looks by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams for the Detroit concert of Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour." Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

SUPERPOWER: In an merger of entertainment powerhouses, Pharrell Williams has created custom looks for the Detroit leg of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” marking his first major celebrity dressing moment since taking over as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

The singer, who was among the A-listers who took in Williams’ spectacular debut show for Vuitton in Paris in June, wore a custom bodysuit featuring the French luxury brand’s signature Damier check rendered in crystals, according to a sketch released by the house on Thursday.

Pharrell Williams also created a series of custom Damier looks with crystal details for Blue Ivy and the dancers,” Vuitton said in a statement, referring to 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who has joined her mother on stage to perform dance routines.

A sketch of a custom Louis Vuitton look by men's creative director Pharrell Williams for Beyoncé.
A sketch of a custom Louis Vuitton look by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams for Beyoncé. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Leveraging his entertainment connections, musician-turned-designer Williams teased his first Vuitton collection with an advertising campaign featuring Rihanna wearing a leather shirt in a pixelated Damier check that exposed her pregnancy bump. 

Williams has produced several tracks for Beyoncé during her career, including “Energy” on the “Renaissance” album, which generated controversy for its sampling of the Kelis song “Milkshake.”  

Beyoncé has kept fans enthralled with her multiple wardrobe changes on the “Renaissance” tour, wearing designs by brands including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Coperni, Courrèges, Givenchy, Loewe, Mugler, Rabanne, Schiaparelli and Valentino.

The “Renaissance World Tour” is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album “Renaissance,” released last year. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, it won the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album, making her the most decorated artist in Grammy Award history.

A sketch of a custom Louis Vuitton look by men's creative director Pharrell Williams for Blue Ivy Carter.
A sketch of a custom Louis Vuitton look by men’s creative director Pharrell Williams for Blue Ivy Carter. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Pharrell Williams Creates Custom Louis Vuitton Looks for Beyoncé Tour

