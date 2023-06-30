Pharrell Williams’ Debut Show for Louis Vuitton Garnered More Than 1 Billion Views

ONE BILLION: Pharrell Williams’ debut show for Louis Vuitton was a ratings hit.

The spring 2024 menswear collection broke records by garnering 775 million views on its owned platforms, and an additional 300 million video views on press accounts, covering both livestream and content around the show and attending celebrities including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya and Kim Kardashian.

By comparison, its fall 2023 show, which featured a live performance by Rosalía, generated 441 million views on the brand’s platforms, Vuitton said. It did not provide a figure for organic views on media accounts for last season.

The world’s biggest luxury brand reported the event, held on the Pont Neuf bridge on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week Men’s, generated a huge volume of online discussion, with more than 42,000 original posts mentioning the show and 1.2 million re-tweets.

In the wake of the runway display, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand broke the threshold of 3 million subscribers on YouTube, making it the most followed luxury label on the platform, with 15 million views of the main film of the show.

Prior to the event, which included a performance by Jay-Z, Vuitton reached 10 million followers on TikTok, making it the leader among luxury brands on that platform as well. The number has since grown to 11.1 million followers.

The brand has garnered more than 1.7 billion views and 65 million likes since it launched on TikTok in 2020. The live broadcast of the menswear show on TikTok was viewed by 1 million people and garnered 2 million likes. In the space of a few hours, the luxury house gained 100,000 new followers, it said.