Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Teams With Adidas on Samba Collection

The six-piece capsule is the latest collaboration between the multihyphenate and sports giant.

Pharrell Williams' Humanrace teams with Adidas on Samba collection.
Campaign imagery from the Humanrace and Adidas Samba collection. Courtesy

Pharrell Williams is continuing his relationship with Adidas with a new capsule collection.

The multihyphenate and his skin care brand Humanrace are teaming up with the sports giant to release a six-piece collection that pays tribute to Adidas’ iconic Samba silhouette. The collection includes a reimagined version of the popular sneaker in a gray and white colorway and designed in suede and leather. The sneaker has been updated with a tongue made in a molded leather and features a zigzag stitching on the iconic three-stripe style. 

The collection’s apparel offerings are meant to pay tribute to Adidas’ history in the soccer world, with knit jerseys, shorts and ripstop jackets designed in gray, bright green, white, black and orange. The knit jerseys, which come with short and long sleeves, are meant to “forge a connection to football culture through an exploration of timeless colors and archival cut lines,” according to the two brands. 

Campaign imagery from the Humanrace and Adidas Samba collection.

Williams’ Humanrace brand previously teamed with Adidas in April to release their first collection, which offered loungewear styles featuring the Humanrace logo. Williams has a long-standing relationship with Adidas, partnering with the sports giant in 2014 and releasing a number of sneaker collaborations over the last eight years. 

Williams launched Humanrace in November 2020 with three skin care products housed in green, recyclable and refillable packaging. He’s since expanded the brand to offer body care and sun care products as well as homeware offerings.

Humanrace and Adidas’ Samba collection will be available to purchase starting Monday on the Humanrace website and on Friday on Adidas’ website. Prices range from $80 to $150.  

