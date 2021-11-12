×
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Business

Richemont, Farfetch in ‘Advanced’ Discussions to Merge Platforms

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

Pharrell Williams Expands Humanrace Into Body Care

The Grammy-winning musician is expanding his skin care brand into a new category a year after launch.

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams Courtesy of Kristen White

Pharrell Williams is expanding his Humanrace skin care brand to a new category.

The Grammy-winning musician’s brand announced on Friday that it is entering the body care category with two body bars, the Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar and the Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar, which are both made from a soap-free formulation.

“We’ve spent the last year educating people how to take care of their skin and adhere to a routine, but we believe that the routine doesn’t stop with your face,” Williams said in a statement. “You need to care for your body, too. Your body deserves its own time.”

Both products are made with ingredients like snow mushroom extract, kaolin clay and rice powder and follow the brand’s ethos of minimal, yet effective products. The Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar is said to cleanse and hydrate the skin and the Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar is meant to smooth and refine the skin. The body bars launch alongside the Humanrace Ceramic Body Bar Dish, which is handcrafted in Arita, Japan. Like the brand’s other products, the body bars are packaged in eco-friendly materials.

Pharrell Williams' Humanrace Brand Expands to Body Care
Humanrace’s new body bars. Courtesy

Williams launched Humanrace last November as a three-step routine with three products: a rice powder cleanser, a lotus enzyme exfoliator and a humidifying cream all packaged in a bright green post-consumer waste recycled and refillable packaging.

“I think your skin is the sum of the routines you put into it,” Williams told WWD last year. “It’s not just skin care, it’s skin health and as men, we haven’t been raised or advised to care for our skin in that way. We just get up and go. Our face deserves its own three minutes. Your face is the way you and people communicate together.”

The Humanrace body bars will be available to purchase starting Nov. 22 on the brand’s website. The Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar retails for $16 and the Energy Channeling Charcoal Body Bar retails for $18. The ceramic dish is available for $75.

Pharrell Williams Humanrace Brand Expands to

