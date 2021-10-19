EXCLUSIVE: Phenomenal Unveils First Beauty Partnership in Celebration of Diwali

Phenomenal, the social impact business founded by Meena Harris, is releasing its first beauty collaboration: a partnership with Live Tinted, created by Deepica Mutyala.

The women, both of South Asian descent, are unveiling a limited-edition gift box in celebration of Diwali, the five-day festival of lights (India’s biggest holiday), which begins on Nov. 4.

“Now, more than ever, seems like a good time to bring a little extra light into the world,” Harris told WWD in an exclusive statement. “We’re proud to come together this Diwali to celebrate community, knowledge, prosperity and South Asian culture.”

The package — launching at 12 p.m. ET today on phenomenalwoman.us — includes a “Phenomenally Brown” hoodie, three of Live Tinted’s “Huesticks” (a multi-use corrector), a pair of the beauty label’s “Rays Copper Eye Masks” (completely biodegradable and made with copper peptides, banana extract and bakuchiol to depuff, help with fine lines and brighten), as well as a Diwali diya (a small lamp that is lit). It’s priced at $90, with a retail value of $137.

For her part, Mutyala said: “Partnering with Phenomenal felt like such a natural fit from the beginning. As a female-driven brand that centers on underrepresented communities, I realized very quickly that they hold the same ideals as Live Tinted. I have known Meena since the early days of starting our respective businesses, so it is such a special opportunity for us to partner on a project, like celebrating Diwali, that ties in our heritage and celebrates our community.”