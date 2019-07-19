Once again Philipp Plein is set to reinforce its bond with the sports world as the official partner of Italian soccer team A.C. Monza.

Under a three-season agreement, the luxury fashion brand has designed off-field uniforms for the team and its management. These include black suits with details in red, the club’s insignia color, such as the brand’s staple skull on the jackets’ lapels or the piping on accessories. Reflecting Philipp Plein’s style, gothic lettering appears on the suits and the coats. As for accessories, the uniform comprises calf leather oxford shoes with contrasting bright red laces, and a printed crocodile tote bag with stitched lettering.

Media tycoon and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in 2018 took control of A.C. Monza, which plays in the Series C league, through his Fininvest group. An avid soccer fan, Berlusconi owned the A.C. Milan team until 2017.

This is not the first athletic gig for the brand, which previously inked several partnerships in the sports world, such as with A.C. Roma and A.S. Monaco and Lugano’s Hockey Club. Most recently, Billionaire, under the Philipp Plein Group umbrella, announced a sponsorship of the Monte Carlo Polo Club during the men’s fall 2019 show. Group ambassadors include Nico Hulkenberg and Jorge Lorenzo, as well as Philadelphia Eagles receiver Braxton Miller, to name a few.