PLEIN’S GOAL: Philipp Plein is in for a new athletic gig as the official off-field partner of the Club Atlético de Madrid soccer team, also known as Atlético Madrid.

On Tuesday the luxury fashion brand revealed it has inked a four-season tie-up with the club, whose players and management will be wearing formal off-field Philipp Plein uniforms until the 2022-2023 season.

In particular, the uniforms include a black wool coat with a contrasting red undercollar, and a single-breasted black suit adorned with a Philipp Plein metallic logo embroidered above the blazer’s flap pocket. A logo embellishment also appears on the white shirts worn underneath.

This is not the first sports-related deal for Plein, which previously inked several partnerships, such as with A.C. Monza, A.S. Roma and A.S. Monaco soccer teams and with Lugano’s Hockey Club. Billionaire, also under the Philipp Plein Group umbrella, announced a sponsorship of the Monte Carlo Polo Club during the men’s fall 2019 show. Group ambassadors include Nico Hulkenberg and Jorge Lorenzo, as well as Philadelphia Eagles receiver Braxton Miller, to name a few.

Founded in 1903, the Atlético Madrid, which plays in the top division of Spanish soccer, such as Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Primera División, commonly known as La Liga, is the third most successful club in Spain, having won the championship 10 times.