Philipp Plein Launching ‘Spectre’ Watches

TIME OUT: Philipp Plein hosted an elegant cocktail party on Friday evening at the Hôtel de Crillon during Paris Men’s Fashion Week to reveal his new Spectre watch line.

In one of the grand, gilded rooms, set to live classical music, the Skeleton Spectre and Spectre Chronograph were on display in real life and through holograph displays. Visitors could also see the campaign for the brand, fronted by motorsport great Eddie Jordan.

“I love cars, I love watches – [they’re] machines,” said Plein. “One is a Time Machine and the other is a racing machine and they are very technical.”

Plein himself is a longstanding watch collector and launched his first watch collection more than a year ago, with licensee Timex’s luxury division.

“This was for Timex the most successful watch launch of the last two years,” claimed Plein, for whom the bestseller in 2022 was the Skeleton watch.

The new model, which he designed, is less sporty than its predecessor.

“It’s more elegant,” said Plein, pointing to the flat case. The designer poured his brand’s codes into the model. For instance, Spectre’s face is a hexagon, like the shape of Plein’s logo, and there’s his signature skull inside, along with the automatic movement.

“This is a watch you wear with a suit,” he continued.

Plein himself was wearing a tux with the timepiece, which comes in metals such as pink gold and steel. The Spectre, out starting in February, will be priced at around 790 euros.

Plein expects his watch business will pull in 20 million euros in wholesale turnover this year, versus 8.9 million euros in 2022, when there were stock issues.

“Spectre” holds great cachet. It was the name of the 24th James Bond film, and is also the moniker of the next Rolls-Royce model.

“I’m a Rolls-Royce fan, too,” said Plein. “I have four Rolls-Royces.” And, he’s ordered the Spectre, making five.

But back to timepieces. Next up for Plein will be an exclusive Swiss-made model, called Crypto King, with a retail price range from 2,000 euros to 4,000 euros.