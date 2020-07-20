Phillips, the auction house, has released limited-edition face masks designed by leading contemporary artists the Haas Brothers, Summer Wheat and Bel Fullana.

Each mask will be produced in an edition of 500, and will be available exclusively on phillips.com. A portion of the proceeds will go toward a nonprofit of the artists’ choice with the Haas Brothers benefiting The Bass Museum, Summer Wheat benefiting Artadia and The Innocence Project and Bel Fullana benefiting NAACP.

“These unique masks showcase the work of some of the most compelling contemporary artists at an accessible price point, and we’re excited to be able to share them with our clients and art enthusiasts alike,” said Miety Heiden, Phillips head of private sales and Phillips X, Phillips’ selling exhibition platform.

The masks are fabricated in collaboration with Citizens of Humanity. Each mask is made of 100 percent cotton and is washable and reusable. Masks are available in packs of three for $75, featuring all three or a single design.