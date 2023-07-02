Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Taps Bea Bongiasca for Jewelry Capsule

IN FULL BLOOM: The idea of a collaboration blossomed from the moment that Philosophy’s Lorenzo Serafini and jewelry designer Bea Bongiasca met.

“In a creative process, finding a soulmate isn’t that common,” Serafini told WWD at the Paris unveiling of the duo’s designs. He added that he and Bongiasca clicked instantly upon being introduced by mutual friends over a shared vision of color, joy and creativity.

This is the first time that Philosophy has collaborated with a jewelry brand, with Serafini describing Bongiasca “a powerhouse of ideas and enthusiasm.” Serafini added that he and Bongiasca would like the collaboration to continue in future seasons.

Asked what she liked about his work, the Milan-based Bongiasca spoke enthusiastically about Serafini’s designs, in particular his volumes and colors. “And we’re neighbors,” she added.

Collaborations are like “an escapism from your own job,” said the jewelry designer, who had previously worked on eyewear designs with Linda Farrow. This is the first time she is working with a fashion label.

“It’s always really interesting to talk to other brands because you’re so wrapped up in your own world that you don’t know what’s going on outside,” she continued.

For their joint collection, she and Serafini agreed on dressing her 9-karat gold designs in enamel tones that match the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini resort palette of lilac, red and a dash of black.

The Bea Bongiasca Vine ring dressed in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s resort colors.

The collection includes stylized flower hoop earrings; another swirly model that climbs on the ear; a necklace; and three ring shapes, including Bongiasca’s best-selling Vine design.

That Vine style is finished with a purple amethyst that “he keeps pushing on everyone,” Bongiasca said with a laugh, holding her own bejeweled hand up to show it off.

Priced between $560 for enamel earrings and up to $1,300 for the adjustable choker and its four-leaf pendant, the Philosophy x Bea Bongiascia collection will be sold from November at the jewelry designer’s Milan store and online as well as through a selection of retailers that carry Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.