Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Offers Seats for Fashion Show Via Instagram Contest

POST FOR A POST: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is opening the doors of its upcoming fashion show to the public.

The brand, which is controlled by Aeffe Group, is launching a contest on Instagram to offer five people the opportunity to attend its show during Milan Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 21 to 26.

Starting Monday, users are invited to share their favorite image of the brand’s feed on their accounts via an Instagram story, flanking it with the label’s tag and dedicated hashtag #PhilosophyGuest.

The contest will end on Sept. 19, when the company will name the winners of the golden tickets granting a seat to the event, which will be staged on Sept. 24 at Palazzo Mezzanotte, the building housing the Italian Bourse.

A moment of the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini fall 2023 show in Milan.

Aeffe Group’s agenda for Milan Fashion Week is set to be packed, since the company also controls the Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini labels. Alberta Ferretti will stage its show on Sept. 21, while Moschino will introduce its spring 2023 collection the following evening. Accessories brand Pollini will host a presentation on Sept. 23, on the eve of the Philosophy show.

The women’s wear label designed by Lorenzo Serafini is not the first brand to add a democratic twist to its format this fashion season.

As reported, Diesel shared plans to open up its show to the public via an online registration process. Last month, Prada also revealed that its third Timecapsule NFT item would have allowed some customers to attend its fashion show on Sept. 22.

Each of the Prada customers purchasing one of the limited-edition black cotton poplin shirts with archival prints received a complimentary NFT and were automatically shortlisted for a chance to be flown to Milan and attend the event. Details will be communicated on “Prada Crypted,” the brand’s community-minded space on the Discord social platform.