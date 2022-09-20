Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Debuts China-focused Capsule With Mo&Co.

CHINA COLLEGE: Philosophy girls are eastbound.

The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand is teaming up with Chinese fashion label and retailer Mo&Co., a youth’s favorite, for a fall capsule collection dropping Tuesday.

“I think collaborations can be a great tool to give a new twist to a brand and to explore different fields. At the same time, I believe it is important to choose the right partner. And in this case, I am sure that I found the perfect one,” said Lorenzo Serafini. “I hope to convey to Chinese girls all the energy, strength, vitality and femininity defining the most authentic spirit of the Philosophy brand.”

Designed by Serafini and echoing the Italian brand’s fall 2021 collection defined by a preppy style, the 24-piece capsule comprises two drops. It provides Chinese consumers a glimpse into the Philosophy aesthetic with tailored blazers, cable-knit sweaters, bomber jackets, T-shirts and sweats.

In sync with the collegiate theme of fall 2021, some of the pieces in the capsule bear logoed patches, while the brand’s signature feminine touches echo in the range of collars that are part of the lineup.

The collection will be carried at around 800 Mo&Co. doors in China. A dedicated campaign featuring actress Cecilia Song was released by the Chinese fashion brand to promote the launch.

The Philosophy x Mo&Co. campaign by Chinese actress Cecilia Song. Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Seen as a further push into China for the brand, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is carried at several retailers there, including I.T. and SKP.

Part of the Aeffe fashion group, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has increasingly forged collaborations as of late. It teamed up with Milan-based resort brand Manebì and Superga for a footwear range and last December unveiled a tie-up with London-based Smiley Company for a cheerful ready-to-wear capsule.