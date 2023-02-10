Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Teams Up With Sebago on Neon-stitched Loafers

SHOELOSOPHY: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and storied shoemaker Sebago tied up for a capsule collection, but no laces were involved in the style they developed.

The Aeffe-owned brand has added its youthful touch to Sebago’s iconic penny loafers, introducing neon-colored stitching to its classic design. The two iterations available include a black leather style with flashy pink details, and a burgundy version with neon lime stitching. Both options come with the PLS logo engraved in gold on the heel of the shoe.

“Loafers have always been part of my wardrobe,” said the fashion label’s creative director Lorenzo Serafini, explaining that the collaboration “fully reflects my idea of ​​style: essential, timeless but enriched by an unexpected touch of fun.”

Retailing at 300 euros, the loafers launch on Friday on Philosophy’s e-commerce as well as at the brand’s store in Rome and a selection of retailers worldwide.

A style from the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Sebago capsule collection Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

This is not the first time the Italian brand has released a capsule collection. As reported, it joined forces with Milan-based resort brand Manebí in 2021, following a similar collaboration developed with Superga for the spring 2018 season.

Sebago has also made co-branded capsule lines a key part of its strategy. Throughout the years the brand teamed with names ranging from C.P. Company, Alanui and Sease to Slowear and Milan retailer One Block Down, among others.

Also known for its signature boat shoes, Sebago was founded in 1946 in Maine and is part of the BasicNet stable, joining brands like K-Way, Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, Superga, Sabelt and Briko.

At the time of the acquisition in 2017, the Turin-based company paid 14.25 million euros for Sebago, which was formerly owned by American group Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Established in 1984, Philosophy is part of Aeffe’s portfolio along with the brands Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini. Serafini took over the creative helm in 2014, debuting his vision for the label during Milan Fashion Week in February 2015.