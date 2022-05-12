Lorenzo Serafini Restyles Philosophy Designs in First Upcycling Project

GREEN PHILOSOPHY: Lorenzo Serafini is giving a second life to some of the designs he created for Philosophy.

The Aeffe-owned fashion brand is to launch its first upcycled capsule collection, which comprises nine styles developed from ready-to-wear pieces from past seasons.

Available in limited numbers, the designs include a white suit with sparkly ribbons on the sleeves and a sequined dress with scalloped hems. A minidress with a matching cape was recovered from a former party frock, while an old gown was turned into a youthful three-piece outfit made of a bra, culottes and an overshirt, with each piece marked by a special label embroidered with the “Customized by Lorenzo” message.

A look from the Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 001 collection. Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

“It was fun and stimulating to work on this project, which allowed me to rethink and enrich some iconic pieces from past seasons,” said Serafini, who took over the creative direction of the brand in 2014. “I believe that today it is important to commit personally to find solutions enabling us to reduce waste, while continuing to offer fresh and appealing products to the end customers.”

With a strong focus on fabrics ranging from taffeta to chiffon, the brand’s signature floral prints and delicate color palette as well as on sparkly details, the feminine lineup targets “a cocktail and party world that represents an important element of the Philosophy world,” said Serafini.

In sync with this dressed-up spirit, the “Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 001” collection will debut during Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 17 to 28, before launching exclusively on the brand’s online store at the end of the month. Prices will range from 640 euros to 1,450 euros.

A look from the Philosophy Re-styled by Lorenzo Serafini 001 collection. Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

This is not the first capsule collection launched by the brand this year, as the label kicked off 2022 with a range developed in collaboration with London-based Smiley Company.

Founded in 1984, Philosophy is part of Aeffe’s portfolio along with the brands Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini.