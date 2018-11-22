CHRISTMAS PHILOSOPHY: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

For the first time, the label has developed a capsule collection for the holiday season that includes two sweater styles in merino wool inlaid with Christmas-inspired motifs and slogans, retailing approximately at 350 euros each.

A mini red turtleneck pull carrying the “Team Santa” wording in ivory-white on the front and the number “25” on the back is embellished with a snowflake motif. A matching scarf and a black, oversize hoodie with the same lettering are also in the collection.

In addition, the lineup includes an alternative, round-neck sweater style available in four color combinations and embellished with “Dear Santa” on the front and the “I’ve been naughty” lettering on the back, with overall patterns of hearts, reindeer and snowflakes. A kids’ version has also been developed bearing the alternative “I’ve been good” wording on the back.

Washed blue denim shorts with contrasting red stitching and themed patches complete the offer, which officially launched on Wednesday evening on Philosophyofficial.com.

The capsule collection will be also available at the brand’s stores and selected retailers globally.