Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Embraces Positivity and Optimism With New Capsule Collection

HAPPY NEW YEAR: The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini brand is extending plenty of holiday cheer this holiday season.

The label is to promote positivity and optimism through a capsule collection developed in collaboration with London-based Smiley Company.

The yellow Smiley symbol is set to appear on an array of products, ranging from apparel to accessories.

“Working on this project was a lot of fun. I loved creating a range of collectible items that can immediately bring a touch of joy and happiness to the everyday life,” said the brand’s creative director Lorenzo Serafini. “With its simple, iconic design, Smiley is able to communicate a powerful message that I think resonates with Philosophy’s lively, lighthearted spirit,” he added.

Hinged on a palette of classic black and white tones mixed with energetic jolts of yellow and green, the collection includes printed T-shirts, crop tops and hoodies, all punctuated by crochet smiley-shaped patches.

The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini x Smiley capsule collection Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

More crafty pieces range from intarsia cardigans to crochet bikinis, bucket hats and shopping bags. Furthering the summery and youthful vibe of the lineup, PVC printed totes and strappy sandals complete the offering.

The collection will officially launch on Jan. 10 on Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s website, and will also be available at the brand’s stores, as well as a selection of specialty and department stores worldwide, including Rinascente and ClanUpstairs in Milan, Nordstrom in the U.S. and Lane Crawford in Asia. LuisaViaRoma, Mytheresa and Zalando will also carry the range, which will retail at prices between 80 euros and 650 euros.

The Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini x Smiley capsule collection. Courtesy of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

This is not the first time the Italian brand has released a capsule collection. As reported, it launched a footwear range with Milan-based resort brand Manebí earlier this year, which followed a similar collaboration developed with Superga for the spring 2018 season.