PRE-LOVED: Phipps is teaming with Los Angeles retailer Departamento, one of its stockists, to offer its Phipps Gold Label line of customized vintage pieces at the world-renowned Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, Calif. later this month.

They will host a pop-up booth at the monthly event on July 11, offering selected items including t-shirts, accessories, vintage sportswear, denim and some runway pieces.

Based in Paris, Phipps was founded in 2018 by Spencer Phipps with the intention of offering sustainable, well-designed clothing for men. He launched the Gold Label concept last year online, offering customized vintage and deadstock pieces as part of a mission to curb overproduction in the fashion industry. A capsule of pieces from the line was shown with the label’s spring 2022 collection last month, in addition to its first-ever pieces for women.

More and more brands are recognizing the potential for resonating with sustainably minded consumers by tapping into the fast-growing re-sale market.

The Rose Bowl Flea Market, reputed to be the best in the world and a magnet for vintage lovers and celebrities alike, attracts around 20,000 visitors each month.

