Phoebe Dynevor Tapped as Sunday Riley’s First Brand Ambassador

Phoebe Dynevor is signing on as Sunday Riley’s first brand ambassador.

The skin care brand announced its appointment of the “Bridgerton” actress on Monday, stating she has been a longtime fan of the brand, particularly of its bestselling Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, which she promotes in her first campaign.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Sunday Riley team,” Dynevor said in a statement. “From the moment I first tried Sunday’s products and indeed met Sunday herself, I knew that their ethos and their products were the perfect fit. Not only do I love what they stand for, but I love their products in equal measure.”

Dynevor shared the news on her Instagram with a video of herself promoting the serum. She also shared a photo of herself with Sunday Riley.

“Phoebe is incredibly kind and warm and relatable,” Riley said in a statement. “She’s a woman whom you feel instantly connected to. Yes, her skin is gorgeous. But, her outlook, the way she views the world, the way she leans in to speak with you, the way she opens up about her fears and her dreams, she’s incredibly human. That’s the type of person that I want to work with.”

This is Dynevor’s second brand ambassador appointment at a beauty brand. The actress was tapped by Charlotte Tilbury last fall as the face of its holiday campaign.

Dynevor had her breakout role in December 2020 in Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” where she played the role of Daphne Bridgerton. Dynevor is returning to the role in the series’ second season, which debuts on the streaming service on March 25.

Sunday Riley launched in 2009 to offer skin care products that combine scientific and natural ingredients for effective products. The brand is carried at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom and other retailers.

