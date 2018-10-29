NOW YOU SEE HER: Is there life after fashion? Phoebe Philo may provide answers to that question, and more, during her scheduled appearance at the Engadin Art Talks festival in Switzerland on Jan. 26 and 27.

The British designer is due to join speakers including photographer Juergen Teller, who shot most of Philo’s campaigns during her 10 years at the helm of Celine. Also on the program is choreographer Cecilia Bengolea, musician Anthony Moore, architect Arno Brandlhuber and artist Lena Henke, among others.

The theme of this year’s edition is: “How do gravity and grace define current-day life in the digital age?” Launched in 2010, the E.A.T. festival aims to bridge art, design, film, architecture, science and literature with what is billed as a “holistic visitors’ experience” in the Alpine ski resort of Zuoz in the region of Engadin, near St. Moritz.

The panel discussions will be led by four of the organization’s founding members: Daniel Baumann, director of the Kunsthalle Zurich; Bice Curiger, artistic director of the Fondation Vincent van Gogh in Arles; Hans-Ulrich Obrist, artistic director of the Serpentine Gallery in London, and Philip Ursprung, professor for art and architectural history at the ETH Zurich university.

Philo left Celine in January and is understood to be taking a break to focus on her private life, as she did for three years after resigning from Chloé in 2006. Her successor, Hedi Slimane, presented his first collection for Celine in September, prompting some backlash from fans of Philo’s designs.