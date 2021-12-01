×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Late Photographer Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Exhibit in Milan

The Triennale museum is mounting a 200-image-plus exhibit of Gastel’s portraits.

Giovanni Gastel's exhibition called "The People
Giovanni Gastel's exhibition called "The People I Like" at Milan's Triennale museum. Gianluca Di Ioia/Courtesy of Triennale

DEAR GIOVANNI: Gentleman photographer Giovanni Gastel is being remembered and celebrated with a new exhibition that bowed Wednesday at Milan’s Triennale museum.

The lensman contributed to the international success of Made in Italy fashion, witnessing the rise of brands such as Versace, Missoni, Gianfranco Ferré and Salvatore Ferragamo, and worked in tandem with glossy magazines including Vogue Italia, with which he established a fruitful relation beginning in 1982.

He died last March aged 65 due to COVID-19-related complications.

The Triennale show, titled “The People I Like,” reprises an exhibit that ran in 2020 at the MAXXI Museum in Rome. The show, arranged over a maze-like room, gathers 200 portraits of high-profile personalities he started shooting in the early Aughts.

The show runs until March 13.

Related Galleries

The personalities span across industries and fields. The show opens on the famous intimate portrait of Barack Obama smiling, followed by those of luxury heavyweights such as Diego and Andrea Della Valle, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Remo Ruffini and Ferruccio Ferragamo, among others.

Barack Obama photographed by Giovanni Gastel.
Barack Obama photographed by Giovanni Gastel. Giovanni Gastel

Making a cameo appearance at the tail end of the show is a portrait of Leo, Gastel’s family dog, which drew a smile from many of the attendees at Tuesday night’s press preview.

The main exhibition, located on the ground floor of the Triennale museum, is preceded by a long hallway featuring 20 pictures Gastel realized for the Daniel Swarovski Corporation for a 1991 book called “Jewels of Fantasy.” Gastel photographed Swarovski jewels superimposed on his own fashion images, resulting in a fascinating trompe l’oeil effect.

Giovanna Melandri, director of the MAXXI Museum, recalled how hard it was to convince Gastel to put on a show dedicated to his portraiture’s body of work when they first had the idea of mounting it back in 2020. “Through his portraits, the master managed to express his intimate self,” Melandri said referring to the emotional exchange between Gastel and his subjects.

Opening the soirée, Stefano Boeri, president of the Triennale museum, said: “Gastel was a sophisticated photographer… With a smile, he would make the infallible, precise gesture of a great photographer seem easy. …Milan and art lost him way too soon.”

The opening night was also attended by Oliviero Toscani, another key Italian photographer best known for his long-standing relationship with the Benetton fashion company, among others.

Giovanni Gastel, Jewels of Fantasy, 1991 from a project by the Daniel Swarovski Corporation.
Giovanni Gastel, Jewels of Fantasy, 1991 from a project by the Daniel Swarovski Corporation. Eredi Giovanni Gastel - Regione Lombardia / Museo di Fotografia Contemporanea, Milano-Cinisello Balsamo

“The great privilege photographers have in doing their job is not necessarily being able to work with fashion and in fashion magazines but being allowed to witness the times, including the good and the bad of it; being allowed to develop a critical sense,” said Toscani.

He recalled his friendship with Gastel was based on sincerity from the first day they met. It happened in the ‘80s, when Toscani was regularly shooting for Edimoda, an Italian fashion magazine of the time. Gastel happened to become his replacement when frictions with the magazine’s editor in chief forced Toscani to quit the job.

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Giovanni Gastel Celebrated With Portrait Exhibit

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad