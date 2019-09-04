Photographer Peter Lindbergh, known for the Pirelli calendar, campaigns for Dior and Vuitton and fashion shoots for Vogue, died Tuesday at age 74.

His passing was announced on his official instagram account, which counts 1.3 million followers. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren,” the post noted.

Lindbergh was synonymous with the supermodel era in fashion and one of his most famous pictures — shot in 1988 for Vogue — captured Estelle Léfebure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington on the Santa Monica beach wearing only simple, white shirts.

He favoured natural, candid photos in black and white, and shot campaigns for a vast array of fashion houses, including Dior and Louis Vuitton.

He was the only photographer to shoot the Pirelli calendar three times, in 1996, 2002 and 2017.

Speaking to WWD about the 2017 edition, Lindbergh, who is known for his cinematic shooting style, said he wanted to portray his subjects through a more natural lens that he says goes against media’s current obsession with retouching.

“The idea of beauty today is a bloody mess. It’s really awful,” he said. “You look in the fashion magazines and see all of these retouched people. Some guys called retouchers go on the computer and take away everything that you are and then call it photography. I think it’s such an insult.”

