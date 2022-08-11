×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brooklyn’s Crown Jewel or Soulless Mall? The Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg

Business

Farfetch Teams Up With Salvatore Ferragamo

Accessories

Katy Perry Shares Her Experience Buying Back Her Footwear Brand

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein and More Plan Fall Unvelings

Photographers and other style setters will be making their presence known in the months ahead.

David LaChapelle
David LaChapelle Amy Graves

CAN YOU PICTURE IT?: Instagram has been the ultimate equalizer in minting new photographers, but a few well-established image makers have other public showings in the works.

David LaChapelle will have his first major U.S. show at Fotografiska New York next month. Titled “Make Believe,” the exhibition will feature 150-plus works spanning from 1984 to 2022. The images start with the photographer’s existential religious explorations that evolved while the AIDS crisis took hold in New York City and impacted his friends in the ’80s and extend to out-and-about celebrities.

LaChapelle captured the last portraits of Andy Warhol in 1986 in front of a bookshelf stacked with antique Bibles. The photographer and the artist were fellow Catholics and the former stocked up on religious items early in his career for sittings with friends to portray them as angels, saints and martyrs. LaChapelle also took the last portrait of Michael Jackson in 2009. Another portrait features Alexander McQueen from 1996.

Related Galleries

Star seekers will also find images of the musicians Tupac Shakur, David Bowie, Madonna and Britney Spears. There will also be fashion images of Naomi Campbell and images of Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Visitors to the New York City museum will walk through five themes of “Make Believe” — religion, the environment, gender identity, body image and societal ideals of beauty, and the construct of celebrity. The exhibition will run through Jan. 9.

In October, two Rizzoli books will explore other elements of style. Author Violet Naylor-Leyland has rounded up an array of style setters, creatives, artists and others to interview them about their style evolution and home decor choices in “Rare Birds, True Style: Extraordinary Interiors, Personal Collections and Signature Looks.” And fashion illustrator François Berthoud will be the subject of “Francois Berthoud: Fashion, Fetish and Fantasies.”

Looking ahead further into the fall, Phaidon is gearing up to publish the first and only monograph on photographer Steven Klein. The title “Steven Klein” is available for preorder for $200. And “Pierre Cardin: Making Fashion Modern” by Jean-Pascal Hesse and Pierre Pelegry will be out from Flammarion.

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Hot Summer Bags

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein Ready

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad