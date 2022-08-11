Photographers David LaChapelle, Steven Klein and More Plan Fall Unvelings

CAN YOU PICTURE IT?: Instagram has been the ultimate equalizer in minting new photographers, but a few well-established image makers have other public showings in the works.

David LaChapelle will have his first major U.S. show at Fotografiska New York next month. Titled “Make Believe,” the exhibition will feature 150-plus works spanning from 1984 to 2022. The images start with the photographer’s existential religious explorations that evolved while the AIDS crisis took hold in New York City and impacted his friends in the ’80s and extend to out-and-about celebrities.

LaChapelle captured the last portraits of Andy Warhol in 1986 in front of a bookshelf stacked with antique Bibles. The photographer and the artist were fellow Catholics and the former stocked up on religious items early in his career for sittings with friends to portray them as angels, saints and martyrs. LaChapelle also took the last portrait of Michael Jackson in 2009. Another portrait features Alexander McQueen from 1996.

Star seekers will also find images of the musicians Tupac Shakur, David Bowie, Madonna and Britney Spears. There will also be fashion images of Naomi Campbell and images of Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Visitors to the New York City museum will walk through five themes of “Make Believe” — religion, the environment, gender identity, body image and societal ideals of beauty, and the construct of celebrity. The exhibition will run through Jan. 9.

In October, two Rizzoli books will explore other elements of style. Author Violet Naylor-Leyland has rounded up an array of style setters, creatives, artists and others to interview them about their style evolution and home decor choices in “Rare Birds, True Style: Extraordinary Interiors, Personal Collections and Signature Looks.” And fashion illustrator François Berthoud will be the subject of “Francois Berthoud: Fashion, Fetish and Fantasies.”

Looking ahead further into the fall, Phaidon is gearing up to publish the first and only monograph on photographer Steven Klein. The title “Steven Klein” is available for preorder for $200. And “Pierre Cardin: Making Fashion Modern” by Jean-Pascal Hesse and Pierre Pelegry will be out from Flammarion.