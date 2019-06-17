GIORGIO’S FRIENDS: “I didn’t expect anything less, to do justice to the clothes you have to have a great location like this,” said His Highness the Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh “Pacho” of Jaipur, speaking of the beautiful frescoed room where high-profile guests awaited Giorgio Armani’s show at the 17th-century Palazzo Orsini.

Despite the heat, Samuel L. Jackson kept his cool by wearing seersucker pants, which “always takes care of that,” he said. Nodding to the ceilings of the palazzo, the actor said he was always “starstruck by architecture and art on the walls.” To be sure, he said his visit to the La Scala theater earlier in the day was “amazing.” He admitted he had a stroke of luck because the ballet was rehearsing “Sleeping Beauty.” “I got to see it,” he said happily. The actor, a longtime friend of the Armani house, had also explored the Armani Silos, but he did not have much additional time for sightseeing as he was on his way to London “to start press” on his new film “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” directed by Jon Watts.

Jackson’s actor peers Richard Madden and Alexander Skarsgård weren’t equally chatty, as they turned down repeated requests for a brief comment.

On the other hand, Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe shared that he was just back from two days vacationing in the beach resort town Forte dei Marmi and said he had known Armani since he turned 18 and had just won the Olympics. “He invited me to Milan. I was able to fit the clothes and that’s how the relationship began and it has continued since,” said Thorpe, underscoring Armani’s knowledge of sports and his ability to work with athletes, citing his latest designs for Italy’s Olympic team.