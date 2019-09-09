If you’re covering the Savage x Fenty show, it’s best to have a photographic memory.

The fashion show has imposed a host of restrictions for show-goers attending Tuesday night’s event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. According to KCD, certain photographers will be allowed to cover the red carpet, but no photographers or videographers will be allowed inside the show venue. Three select images will be released that evening to the media. Phones aren’t to be used during the event and will be placed in a locked case that each show-goer can hold onto.

The reason for all the restrictions is that the live show will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories beginning Sept. 20, as reported. The show combines models, actors and dancers wearing the latest styles from Savage x Fenty, the intimates collection designed by Rihanna. A number of “surprise” musical performances are expected.

The fashion show is called for 9 p.m. and is expected to begin sharply at 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. The invitation says the show will be “nontraditional,” and will last 40 minutes.

In addition to bringing their barcode, show-goers are being asked to bring government issued ID to be presented upon arrival. Once verified, a ticket with one’s seat assignment will be issued. Guests will also be required to walk through a metal detector and bag check.

Tuesday night’s show will be Rihanna’s second event for the brand since she launched it in 2017.

Last year’s show saw a diverse group of models dressed in the brand’s sheer bodysuits, harnesses and lace lingerie, to name a few styles, among a botanical garden backdrop. One unexpected highlight from the show came from pregnant model Slick Woods — dressed in a body harness and pasties — who went into labor immediately after walking the runway.

This summer, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said, “Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has reinvented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun. The Savage x Fenty show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we’re thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat.”

Amazon’s Savage x Fenty Show is being created under the artistic direction of Rihanna and Savage x Fenty and is executive produced by Rihanna and produced by PRODJECT and Endeavor Content’s non-scripted group.

