Piazza Italia Secures Midtown Location for Upscale Italian Jewelers

WORKING IT OUT: With some of Manhattan’s corporations and companies welcoming back employees to their offices after months, if not two years of remote working, a prime Midtown location has opened as a membership network and a shared coworking space.

Geared for upscale Italian jewelry, fashion and accessories brands, Piazza Italia is located at 11 East 44th Street. Former Richline chief executive officer Dennis Ulrich and Italy-America Chamber of Commerce president Alberto Milani have joined forces to start the company under the motto of “Stronger Together.”

Their new collective is designed to help Italian jewelry, fashion and accessories companies to bolster their businesses and brand awareness in North America. Through a myriad of services, Italian companies can take advantage of “smart, safe and cost-effective” operations while maintaining specific brand and distribution target goals, according to Ulrich.

The Piazza Italia Market cofounder previously started Bel-Oro International, which was said to be the largest importer of Italian gold jewelry in the U.S. In 2007, he sold that company to billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, which also acquired another jewelry company, Aurafin. The two jewelry makers were merged and the combined company was renamed the Richline Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed at that time. Ulrich then took on the CEO role at Richline, a Berkshire Hathaway-owned company. Ulrich retired from the Richline Group in 2018.

Milani’s experience included executive posts at Procter & Gamble, Sector Sport Watches, Bulgari, Buccellati and Richline.

Designed to be a one-stop-shop, Piazza Italia consists of three divisions: the Plaza Italia Network, Plaza Italia Services and Piazza Italia Events. The network piece offers offices, work stations, meeting rooms and lounge areas to members. The idea is to give them suitable space to conduct business and meet with clients.

The company offers business planning, marketing, public relations, merchandising, inventory management, sales representation, logistics and digital services to companies. These offerings will be offered by experience personnel to support the market and for in-store or online purposes. When the events sector debuts next month, members will be able to take part in seminars, training and educational forums. There will also be special events to help rev up interest in Italian brands in the trade and amongst consumers through in-person and virtual showrooms.

Piazza Italia also plans to introduce pop-up shops around major holidays through Italian brands, retail partners and Italian jewelry associations.

Retailers and professional buyers can check out Piazza Italia by appointment in order to link up with established Italian manufacturers, brands and up-and-coming designers in North America. Piazza Italia bills itself as the first project that coordinates the Italian jewelry network and the U.S. retail community.