HELP US TO HELP: This is the claim The Children of Peace volunteers are spreading globally asking for support in a world ravaged by the COVID-19 health and financial emergency. Piero Piazzi, ambassador of The Children for Peace, and young Hiyab Negussie front the first campaign promoted by the NGO that operates in some of the most underprivileged areas of the world to help HIV-positive children and their families.

Piazzi and Negussie are smiling and embracing affectionately captured by Cosimo Buccolieri and styled by Simone Guidarelli, who both worked for free. The campaign was created to raise funds in favor of all the children supported by the nonprofit, and in particular those helped by Sister Giovanna Calabria of the Comboni Samaritans Center of Gulu in Uganda, one of the poorest countries in the world and among the most affected by the HIV emergency — a situation that has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Piazzi is the president of Women Management Milan model agency and, with a career spanning more than 35 years, he has served as Elite Milano’s president and Europe’s business coordinator for Elite World. He reports directly to Elite World’s chief executive officer Julia Haart. Elite World acquired Women Model Management Milano in 2018, establishing the group as a leading company in the modeling arena, since the French and U.S.-based agencies of the same network had been controlled by Elite World since 2013. The group now counts more than 4,000 models in the network.

“Just as many small drops make an ocean, lots of small donations make the present a reality and guarantee a better future for many children,” said Piazzi. “The Children for Peace has become a very important part of my life for me; I would never put my face to something I do not believe in, something I do not support with all my heart.”