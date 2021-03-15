A CLOUD FOR HELP: Non-profit association The Children for Peace in Gulu, Uganda, is expected to see an injection of funds through the sale of a capsule collection called Rainbow Clouds created by children’s retailer CoccoleBimbi, which literally translates into CuddlesChildren. The collection is produced by the Barletta, Italy-based manufacturing company Daddato SpA. The entire proceeds of the sale will support the association.

The genderless collection will be characterized by soft white clouds, a symbol of CoccoleBimbi, and stems from the meeting between Cesare Morisco, buyer and art director of the store, and Piero Piazzi, ambassador of The Children for Peace and president of Women Management Milan model agency.

“I’ve been fascinated by clouds and their movements since I was a child,” said Piazzi. “I’ve always been fighting for the acknowledgement of no-gender families and against any discrimination, symbolized by the rainbow. When I saw the capsule created by Cesare, I recognized in it my own spirit.”

Likewise, CoccoleBimbi is known for its activities based on environmental sustainability, inclusivity and freedom of expression.

“For me, clouds represent that place without space and time where we can all be ourselves,” said Morisco. “Clouds reinterpreted in all the colors of the rainbow are a hymn to freedom, to love and to the celebration of ourselves as children and future adults.”

The collection comprises sweatshirts, T-shirts, pants, shorts, leggings, tank tops and socks for children, with the addition of a few outfits for adults.

To support this project, Morisco and Piazzi have invited celebrities from show business and fashion to pose with their children wearing the outfits and promoting them on social media.

The digital communication is curated by digital agency TheComplainers.

In July last year, Piazzi and young Hiyab Negussie fronted the first campaign promoted by The Children for Peace that operates in some of the most underprivileged areas of the world to help HIV-positive children and their families.

The campaign was created to raise funds in favor of all the children supported by the nonprofit, and in particular those helped by Sister Giovanna Calabria of the Comboni Samaritans Center of Gulu in Uganda, one of the poorest countries in the world and among the most affected by the HIV emergency — a situation that has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.