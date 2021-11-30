Pierpaolo Piccioli to Chair Fashion Film Festival Milano Jury

TOP JURY: The eighth edition of the Fashion Film Festival Milano will run from Jan. 14 to 18, concurrently with the city’s Men’s Fashion Week in collaboration with Italy’s Camera della Moda, and founder and director Constanza Etro has rounded up a group of high-profile jurors, chaired by Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The 14 jurors are designers Stella Jean and Harris Reed; actress Alba Rohrwacher; photographer Vincent Peters; Chiara Sbarigia, president of Istituto Luce-Cinecittà; Piero Piazzi, president of model agency Women Management; filmmaker and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen; digital artist Esteban Diácono; model and activist Lea T; executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund Kerry Bannigan; Arturo Galansino, general director of the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence; Fanny Moizant, founder of Vestiaire Collective, and Laura Brown, editor in chief of InStyle Magazine.

The program of the international event, which celebrates the union between fashion and cinema, will be revealed on Jan. 14 with a hybrid format, digital and in person.

The program is a curated selection of 260 fashion films made from more than 1,000 works received from 60 countries, both by established names but also by up-and-coming filmmakers.