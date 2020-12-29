The fashion industry is paying its respects to revolutionary fashion designer Pierre Cardin, who passed away at the age of 98 on Tuesday in Paris.

The Italian-born designer was known for his Space Age designs, specifically the Bubble dress, in the Sixties. He also pioneered the little shift dress designed in orange, mauve and green and worn with PVC bonnets, gloves and thigh-high boots. He dressed many famous figures, including Jackie Kennedy, Elizabeth Taylor, Jeanne Moreau and The Beatles.

Fashion designers and industry figures have taken to social media to express gratitude to Cardin. Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, the creative director of women’s collections and artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, respectively, honored the late designer on the design house’s Instagram. Cardin was the head of Christian Dior’s tailoring atelier from 1947 to 1950.

“I am very saddened by the passing of the creative genius, Monsieur Pierre Cardin,” Chiuri wrote, sharing a photo of Cardin at the Dior atelier. “I had the honor of meeting him after my first show for Dior; he welcomed me in the house of which he will forever be a part of.”

Jones wrote: “To me, Pierre Cardin really looked to the future and formed the language for the modern landscape of fashion.”

Other industry figures such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Suzy Menkes and Anna Dello Russo also shared tributes to Cardin.

“Dear Pierre Cardin, as if you would wish to Rest in Peace,” Menkes wrote. “Right up to today, at age 98, when you have left us, you have been working on theatre, art, fashion and film. What a story you have had to tell — living fashion, now still, but we will remember you forever.”

Read on to see more fashion industry tributes to Pierre Cardin.

