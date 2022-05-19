Pierre Cardin Launches Climate Change Prizes

CANNES — The big screen was quite unusually replaced with a power point presentation Wednesday night, as the house of Pierre Cardin hosted its inaugural Bulles Awards, honoring environmental scientists and activists during the Cannes Film Festival.

Guests, including designer Christophe Guillarme, were transported by speedboat and Tesla to the famed Bubble Palace perched atop a hillside just outside of Cannes for cocktails before the very late-night awards kicked off.

Cardin always dreamed about space, but the ceremony was decidedly more down to earth, with an hourlong lecture about climate change as observed by the EU’s Copernicus satellite. It was an idea dreamed up by the house’s new president Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, who took over after his uncle’s death in 2020.

Basilicati-Cardin, an engineer by training, made a connection to the fashion industry in his speech. “We talk and talk and talk about this problem, but forget the connection. We need to change the world’s habits to reduce consumption,” he said. Since taking over the house, he is training all staff in new sustainable practices and researching new textiles.

“The house of Cardin has always looked toward the future, and I felt the need to create this prize to communicate with people.…We have to protect the earth.”

The top honor went to Swiss explorer and climate psychiatrist Bertrand Piccard. He founded the Solar Impulse Foundation to identify clean energy and carbon neutral solutions.

Climate City cofounders Laurent Husson and Dr. Yves Tourre received the Green Innovation & Research Award. The prize is awarded to a team dedicated to helping cities adapt to climate change.

The NGO prize went to Green Cross France executive director Nicolas Imbert. The charity, headed by Mikhail Gorbachev, works in water, food, agriculture and energy strategy.

The journalism prize went to Yolaine de La Bigne, a voice in environmental journalism since her seminal 2008 book “The Green Agenda.”

Guests explored the maze of round rooms and lush gardens under the stars before heading back on by boats well after the Croisette was closing down.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Erdem Offers Clothes for an Extended Vacation

Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Reimagines the Stan Smith