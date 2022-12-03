×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Fashion

Magenta Gets Its Energizing Moment

Men's

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton, Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at Pierre Cardin Gala

The dinner was to mark the 30th anniversary of the late designer being inducted into the Académie des Beaux-Arts.

Pierre Cardin fashions at Maxim's in Paris
Models wearing Pierre Cardin fashions at Maxim's in Paris. Julien Hekimian

MAKING A POINT: The most unusual accessories spotted at a Pierre Cardin black-tie gala on Friday night in Paris weren’t Space Age sunglasses, but rather ceremonial swords.

Organized exactly 30 years to the day since the late designer was inducted into the prestigious Académie des Beaux-Arts, the event at Maxim’s attracted many Immortals, the title given to citizens inducted into any of the Institut de France’s five academies. Established in 1795, the Institut is a learned society that also manages foundations, museums and chateaus.

Cardin, who died in 2020 at age 98, was the first couturier to be inducted, and the academy continues to award a design prize in his name. Indeed, it was so meaningful to the Itallian-born fashion maverick that he was buried in his ceremonial uniform, decorated with embroideries of olive branches, and his sword.

Related Galleries

Cardin also staged his 70th anniversary at the gold-domed Institut de France, which houses the Académie Francaise that governs the language.

“It was so important to him,” said his nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, president and artistic director of Pierre Cardin, who wrote the foreword for a new velvet-covered tome detailing the milestone.

Jacques Rougerie and Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin. Julien Hekimian

But knowing Cardin always liked to look to the future, Basilicati-Cardin invited a host of figures from the aerospace industry to the celebration, and also French architect Jacques Rougerie, who hopes his flagship project SeaOrbiter – a semi-submersible research vessel that resembles a futuristic robot seahorse – will come to fruition soon.

Artist Jean-Michel Othoniel, who was inducted into the Académie des Beaux-Arts in 2021 dressed in a uniform by Dior’s Kim Jones, revealed that he would open a new artistic residency program for the academy next April.

It will be housed in a small chateau outside of Paris, where 10 young artists – including painters, sculptors, musicians and engravers – will work toward a group show.

“It will be very exciting. It’s this idea of transmission. It was the goal of Monsieur Cardin,” he said.

Othoniel said he’s also working on a project for the Brooklyn Botanic Garden adjacent to the Brooklyn Museum. He said he would “play with the ponds” and unveil the new works in the fall of 2023.

Johan Creten and Jean-Michel Othoniel. Julien Hekimian
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Swords and Space Were Hot Topics at a Pierre Cardin Gala in Paris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad