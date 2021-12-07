×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Nestlé Reducing Stake in L’Oréal

U.S. Boycott, Multiple Reports Point to Persistent Cotton Crisis in Xinjiang

Pierre Hardy and Victor Cruz Expand Collaboration Collection

The friends produced the new V.C.II sneaker inspired by Cruz's personal life and the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

The V.C.II 'Boricua' sneaker by Pierre
The V.C.II 'Boricua' sneaker by Pierre Hardy and Victor Cruz Courtesy Photo

Pierre Hardy and Victor Cruz have teamed up once again for a footwear collaboration.

The luxury sneaker brand and the Super Bowl-winning sports personality teamed on the V.C.I sneakers in 2019 and have expanded their collaboration to include women’s sizing.

While the V.C.I has colorways named after important years in Cruz’s career, including 2012, the red, white and blue colorway nodding to his Super Bowl win with the New York Giants, the V.C.II colorways nod to themes important to Cruz and his personal life.

The Majesty and Tribe colors are all black and all red, respectively, and speak to Black excellence, blood ties and fortitude. The two additional colors are named Boricua for his Puerto Rican heritage and ‘Survivor,’ which pays homage to Cruz’s father’s firefighter uniform.

“Victor is a dandy. He’s very picky. He focuses on every detail from the quality of the laces to the length of a stitch or the shade of a color. The process was similar to tuning a car. I wanted Victor to express himself freely,” said Pierre Hardy in a statement.

Victor Cruz with the V.C.II 'Majesty' sneakers
Victor Cruz with the V.C.II Majesty sneakers. Courtesy Photo

Hardy and Cruz designed the collection remotely due to the pandemic and were greatly inspired by Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. Cruz made it a point to not only highlight his personal life, but also his community.

Speaking to his red Tribe sneaker, he said: ”Tribe symbolizes the blood of the people that lost their lives fighting for freedom for the Black community and the struggle and turmoil that we have continued to face for decades. The sneaker is more than just a red shoe to me, it’s a symbol of our ancestors that lost their lives in order for us to flourish today.”

Pre-sale for the collection began Tuesday and the collection launches on Dec. 14 at Pierre Hardy stores, the Pierre Hardy website and The Webster in Los Angeles where Hardy and Cruz will celebrate the launch.

Pierre Hardy and Victor Cruz Expand

